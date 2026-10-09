Madhavaa Crafts Limited Sets Sights On NSE Emerge Listing With DRHP Filing

Madhavaa Crafts traces its roots to 2017, when it was incorporated as Shivalaya Precision Components Private Limited. Following subsequent name changes and its conversion into a public company, it adopted its current name, Madhavaa Crafts Limited, in 2025. Headquartered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the company manufactures precision-engineered components through CNC machining and precision manufacturing processes and undertakes work both on a supply basis and on a job-work / sub-contract basis. It serves customers across 12 industries, including Agriculture, Automation, Automobile, Earth Movers, General Engineering, Hydraulic, Life Science, Locomotive, Marine Machinery, Oil & Gas, Petroleum Products and Rubber Tyre Machinery. Its components are used in applications including automobile systems, air compressors, life science equipment, fuel dispensers, locomotive electrical systems, marine compressors, hydraulic systems and rubber and tyre machinery. The company has also expanded into Aerospace & Defence and Green Energy / Hydrogen Energy applications. As of September 22, 2026, the company’s order book stood at ₹ 2,553.28 Lakhs, comprising 29 purchase orders from 12 customers across multiple industrial verticals.