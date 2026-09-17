Rupee Settles 3 Paise Lower At 95.94 Against US Dollar After Breaching 96 Level

Parmar further noted that "turning to the technical outlook, the spot USD/INR pair remains in an overall upward trend following its recent surge, though we anticipate a period of short-term consolidation with key support around 95.45 and resistance capped at 96.30." On Wednesday, the local unit ended 3 paise lower at 95.91 against the American currency, extending its downward trend for the seventh session in a row.