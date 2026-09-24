Vaia Expands into the US Market, Bringing Its AI Intelligence Platform to American Financial Institutions

“Taking technology built and refined in India into the hands of some of the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions is an important milestone for us. But this is not simply about taking an Indian product to the US. We are building Vaia in the US as well, with local technology, product and commercial teams who understand the market deeply and can build alongside our clients. Our ambition is to bring together the best of both ecosystems and create a truly global financial AI company.” – Shruthi Cauvery, Founder, Vaia