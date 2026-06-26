Kristina Kuralenok From Russia Crowned As Saj Group Of Hotels And DQ Watches Miss Glam World 2026

Continental Titles

Miss Glam World Asia –Indonesia (Catherine Joan Ayu Nurlita Wesi)

Miss Glam World Africa – Cameroon (Dai Ndouve Mvroumsia Pamela)

Miss Glam World Europe – France (Serena Silva)

Miss Glam World South America – Brazil (Ana Carolina Henrich Lucatelli)

Miss Glam World North America – Mexico (Susana Ortiz Jaramillo)

Subtitle Winners

Miss Glam World National Costume – Russia (Kristina Kuralenok)

Miss Glam World Congeniality – Mexico (Susana Ortiz Jaramillo)

Miss Glam World Fashionista – Philippines (Czarline Cheska Syl Mercado)

Miss Glam World Talent – Serbia (Marina Milenkovic)

Miss Glam World Diligent – Indonesia (Catherine Joan Ayu Nurlita Wesi)

Miss Glam World Inspiring – Bashkortostan (Garaikhanova Elina)

Miss Glam World Vivacious – France (Serena Silva)

Miss Glam World Shining Star – Nepal (Nandani Sharma)

Miss Glam World Ramp Walk – Brazil (Ana Carolina Henrich Lucatelli)

SAJ Group Hotels and Resorts and DQUE are the main partners of Miss Glam World 2026, organized by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd. Unique Times, Alcazar Watches, Parakkat Resorts, Vibe Munnar, and Green Media are powered by Partners.

Co-partners are DQUE Soap, Aiswaria Outdoor Media, Europe Times, UT World, Times New, uniquetimes.org, Vikas VKS Make-Up Artist, Gokulam Park Hotel & Convention Centre, VPS Lakeshore Hospital, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Akshay Inco, and VKS Beauty and Bridal Lounge.

The primary goal of this competition is to celebrate and showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of each participating country, while also boosting tourism and global connections. Their pageants focus on talent, intelligence, and personality, ensuring that true substance shines on stage.