K J Somaiya Institute Of Management Confers Degrees On 1,244 Students

Dr. Raman Ramachandran, Director & Dean, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, said, “An MBA education cannot be just a transaction; it has to be the first step to a transformation. This convocation and graduation is at best just one small milestone in this transformation. I encourage you all to constantly think about how you are going to evolve, both personally and professionally.” For KJSIM, ‘Transforming, Together’ is ultimately about creating an environment where these journeys intersect, where students, faculty, staff, alumni, industry and the wider community contribute to each other’s growth. The graduating cohort carries forward that journey, equipped with the academic foundation, professional capabilities and values developed at the Institute as they enter businesses, industries and organisations undergoing their own transformation.“