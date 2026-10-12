Integrated Knitwear Manufacturer Gleaming Apparels Limited Files DRHP With BSE SME

Originally incorporated as Gleaming Apparels (OPC) Private Limited on November 25, 2021 and converted into a public limited company on December 16, 2024, Gleaming Apparels Limited operates from Ludhiana, Punjab, a prominent textile manufacturing hub. The company manufactures knitted apparel including polo T-shirts, crew-neck T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers, shorts, tank tops and jackets, along with knitted and value-added fabrics such as single jersey, interlock, waffle knit, honeycomb, jacquard, fleece, feeder stripe and yarn-dyed fabrics. It serves customers in India and exports to the United States of America, South Africa, Panama and Nigeria. The company is led by Ms. Ritu Bansal, Promoter, Managing Director and Chairman, who has over 26 years of experience in the readymade garments and apparel sector, along with Mr. Amit Bansal, Promoter, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, who has over 10 years of experience in apparel manufacturing and trading.