Innovation Labs Bring New Spaces For Technical Learning To Punjab’s Government Polytechnics

There is already progress across several areas of improving technical education in Punjab. So far, 9,400+ first year students have participated in Math Bridge and functional English support at 91+ polytechnic colleges, building a strong foundation for success. Another 3500+ final year students have undertaken semester-long internships. An internship and placement portal has also been established. This has been made possible through the partnership between Punjab Development Commission and Vibha. It aims to make high quality technical education available for all students in Punjab, by focusing on improving employability skills, teaching quality and system readiness within government polytechnic institutions.