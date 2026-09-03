Stymo Celebrity Closet Turns Pre-Owned Fashion Into Stories, Memorabilia And Social Impact

“Fashion has always been about identity, culture and the stories we choose to carry with us. Celebrity Closet brings that same emotional connection into resale and reuse,” said Bhowmik. “Whether it is a piece worn by an actor or a T-shirt signed by a band that has shaped India’s rock music scene, these aren’t just garments. They have a story, and we want to give people a way to become part of that story while supporting a more circular way of consuming fashion.”