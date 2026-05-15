BRISEC Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (BRISEC CCI) Appoints Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh As Co-Chairman And Mr. Anand Anu As Vice Chairman

New Delhi [India], May 15: In a significant step towards strengthening its international leadership structure and institutional vision, the BRISEC Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRISEC CCI) has announced the appointment of Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh as Co-Chairman and Mr. Anand Anu as Vice Chairman.

The appointments come as BRISEC CCI expands its global outreach and strategic engagement across trade, industry, infrastructure, investment, and international collaboration.

Under the leadership of Dr. Harvansh Chawla, Chairman, BRISEC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the organisation is being envisioned as a dynamic international platform connecting businesses, policymakers, institutions, and industry leaders across G20 nations and beyond.

BRISEC CCI aims to establish institutional chapters across G20 countries and additional strategic global regions, creating a broader framework for international trade cooperation, investment facilitation, industry partnerships, and cross-border economic engagement.

Strengthening Leadership Through Experience

Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh, who earlier served as Vice Chairman of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI), brings with him extensive institutional experience and a deep understanding of international economic engagement and strategic collaboration.

Having worked closely alongside Dr. Harvansh Chawla during their tenure at BRICS CCI, Mr. Singh has played an important role in fostering industry dialogue, institutional partnerships, and trade-oriented initiatives.

His appointment as Co-Chairman at BRISEC CCI reflects continuity of vision while strengthening the organisation’s expanded international mandate.

Joining the leadership team as Vice Chairman, Mr. Anand Anu brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial leadership, infrastructure expertise, global business exposure, and policy understanding.

An infrastructure visionary and business strategist, Anand Anu leads the Generation NxtGroup, with business interests spanning infrastructure, steelmaking, information technology, logistics, construction, manufacturing, and education.

He also serves as Managing Director of Himalaya Construction Company, currently executing the ambitious Shinkunla Pass Twin Tube Tunnel Project at nearly 16,000 feet altitude, regarded among the world’s most challenging infrastructure undertakings.

With academic credentials spanning engineering, management, and law, combined with international business experience across the UAE, Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Anand Anu brings a globally informed and solutions-oriented perspective to BRISEC CCI’s evolving international vision.

Vision for BRISEC CCI

BRISEC CCI is being developed as a broader and more globally connected institutional platform aimed at facilitating:

International trade and investment

Cross-border business collaboration

Industry partnerships

Infrastructure and innovation dialogue

Institutional engagement across emerging and established economies

The Chamber will organise:

Global trade forums

Business summits

Delegations and policy dialogues

Investment and sector-focused collaborations

International networking platforms across G20 countries and beyond

Dr. Harvansh Chawla on the Appointments

Speaking on the appointments, Dr. Harvansh Chawla, Chairman, BRISEC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said:

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh and Mr. Anand Anu to the leadership of BRISEC Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Having worked closely with Mr. Singh over the years, I have witnessed his institutional understanding, commitment, and ability to strengthen meaningful collaborations across sectors. His experience and continuity of vision will be invaluable as BRISEC expands its international engagement.

Anand Anu brings with him an exceptional combination of entrepreneurial leadership, infrastructure vision, global business exposure, and a strong commitment towards nation-building and sustainable development. His multidisciplinary perspective and international outlook will significantly strengthen BRISEC’s broader global objectives.

I look forward to working together with both of them as we build BRISEC into a meaningful platform for international cooperation, trade, investment, and industry engagement across G20 countries and beyond.”

Towards a Broader International Framework

With its expanded institutional vision, BRISEC CCI seeks to create a more inclusive and globally connected platform capable of facilitating dialogue and collaboration beyond traditional economic groupings.

The organisation aims to play a meaningful role in strengthening economic partnerships, encouraging responsible growth, and creating new opportunities for businesses and institutions across international markets.

About BRISEC Chamber of Commerce & Industry

The BRISEC Chamber of Commerce & Industry is an international institutional platform focused on promoting trade, investment, economic cooperation, and strategic industry engagement across G20 nations and beyond.

The Chamber seeks to foster meaningful collaboration among businesses, policymakers, industry leaders, and institutions through forums, partnerships, policy dialogue, and global networking initiatives aimed at supporting sustainable economic growth and international cooperation.

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