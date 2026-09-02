Manoj Muntashir Presents ‘KRISHNA – Radha Se Ranbhumi Tak’ In Kolkata, Graced By The Presence Of BJP National General Secretary Shri Sunil Bansal

Manish Khemka, Managing Director, SM Group, said, “KRISHNA – Radha Se Ranbhumi Tak’ is not merely a theatrical presentation; it is an opportunity to reconnect with the timeless values. We are honoured to be associated with an evening that brings this extraordinary journey to life through the powerful mediums of music and theatre. It is also deeply meaningful for us to dedicate this occasion to the cherished memory of our mother, Smt. Krishna Devi Khemka, whose values and legacy continue to inspire us.”