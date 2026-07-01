Prestige Group Pre-Leases 1.2 Mn Sq Ft Office Spaces in Bengaluru to HSBC

HSBC Group CEO Georges Elhedery said, "India is one of the most important talent centres in the world and continues to be a key market for HSBC. Bringing our colleagues together on one campus will help us move faster, collaborate more closely, and continue developing expertise and talent to provide the best support for our customers." India is home to HSBC's largest Global Service & Technology Centres, with more than 40,000 colleagues supporting the bank's global businesses, customers and operations.