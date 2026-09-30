House Of Kraft Named Runner-Up At Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards, Recognising Its Global Growth And Purpose-Led Brand Vision

Neha Khanna, CEO & Co-Founder, House of Kraft, said:

“We are honoured to be recognised as Runner-up at the Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards. For us, this recognition is not only about the growth of House of Kraft, but also about the possibilities that emerge when Indian craftsmanship, design and entrepreneurial vision are taken to global audiences. Our journey has always been guided by purposeful innovation and a belief that products can carry culture, creativity and conscious thinking across borders. This recognition encourages us to continue building a globally relevant brand from India while staying true to the values on which House of Kraft was founded.”