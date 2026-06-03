Haridwar To Witness Installation Of The World’s Second Largest Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra

According to organizers, the spiritual journey of this Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra has already captivated public attention at various sacred events and locations. Prior to this, it had been installed in Hisar, Haryana, while a temporary grand structure was also created during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. However, this will be the first time the Yantra is being established permanently in such a magnificent and large-scale form in Haridwar.