Greenpanel Showcases Next-Generation Wood Panel Solutions At Bharat Buildcon 2026

As part of the four-day exhibition, Greenpanel showcased its comprehensive portfolio of wood panel solutions through an experience-led exhibit that attracted architects, interior designers, furniture manufacturers, contractors, developers, channel partners, and industry professionals from across the country. The showcase featured Greenpanel’s complete range of products, including Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF), High Density Fibreboard (HDF), Pre-Laminated MDF, Plywood, Blockboards, and Flooring Solutions, along with specialised applications designed to address the evolving needs of residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and institutional spaces.