Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day With Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale On Premium Solid Wood Furniture

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO of Saraf Furniture, said, “At Saraf, we understand that great design emerges from the intersection of different people and cultures”. He added, “This Independence Day, we celebrate the spirit of a self-reliant India by offering our patrons the opportunity to own heirloom-quality furniture that is a testament to Indian artistry. Our ‘Upto 60% Off’ sale is our way of giving back to the nation that has been the cornerstone of our journey from a small workshop to a ₹340 Crore empire.”