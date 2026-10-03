From Stage To The Page: Poet And Storyteller Amandeep Singh Announces His Debut Book ‘Mere Khayal Tumse Nahi Milte’

Speaking about the book, Amandeep Singh said, “I wanted to write a book that you could pick up and read at your own pace, almost like going through someone’s old letters or thoughts. I have written these khayal and nazms while chasing my own dreams and trying to make sense of them. So, if you have ever dreamt of something, I hope this book brings you closer to your own khayal. And if you love someone, gift them this book, but perhaps start that love story with yourself first.”