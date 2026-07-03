After WhatsApp, Govt Serves Notice to Telegram and Signal Amid Scrutiny Over Usernames

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sent notices to Telegram and Signal questioning their username features and fraud mitigation strategies.
This regulatory action follows a recent directive to Meta-owned WhatsApp to pause its newly announced username feature pending government consultations.
The government is scrutinising how these alternative messaging platforms address risks associated with impersonation, phishing, and digital arrest scams.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has sent notices to messaging platforms Telegram and Signal, questioning their existing username features and their measures to mitigate fraud and impersonation risks, PTI reported.
This expands the regulatory scrutiny following a Wednesday notice to Meta-owned WhatsApp. That directive instructed WhatsApp to pause its newly announced username feature until consultations are completed "to the satisfaction of the government".
The government is seeking answers on security implementations. "Government has asked Telegram why the feature should be there," according to the report.
Expanding Regulatory Scrutiny
Username features allow individuals to connect on a platform without sharing their phone numbers. The government fears that this anonymity increases the risk of cybercrimes and scams.
Telegram and Signal currently operate with active usernames, WhatsApp has only declared plans to introduce them. A government source stated that WhatsApp has over 500 million users in India, far exceeding Telegram's reach. This massive domestic scale makes the regulatory cases similar but not identical.
Domestic platforms are already responding to the regulatory shift. Zoho-backed messaging platform Arattai will disable its username-based account feature. Founder Sridhar Vembu wrote on X that the decision was made "to comply with the regulatory change".
Concerns Over Online Fraud
The government feared rising cybercrime. Officials warned the update could "materially increase" cases of phishing and online fraud. It also raised concerns over digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks. Bad actors could easily target and message victims, the Centre stated.
The ministry demanded that Meta explain why it should escape penalties under the IT Act and rules. The Centre reminded the tech giant of its due diligence obligations as a significant social media intermediary.
WhatsApp defended the rollout in a statement, citing "built-in safeguards to prevent scams and impersonations and protect users".
The company published detailed FAQs outlining its security plans to handle scams, impersonation, and unwanted contact.
Telegram Under Regulatory Lens
Telegram has faced rising regulatory scrutiny in India over the past few months regarding fraud, impersonation, and the circulation of sensitive content.
The Indian government recently imposed a week-long ban on Telegram and its web services until June 22. The ban was triggered by Telegram's failure to curb leaked and fake NEET medical entrance exam papers.
The messaging platform returned to service in India after the ban expired.