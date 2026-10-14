Pocket Films Latest Original ‘Chhori Paagal Se’ Brings Together Desi Humour, Gangster Chaos And A Refreshing Female-Led Narrative

Speaking about the experience, Yogi Chopra, Show Director, said, “Chhori Paagal Se was an enriching experience for me as a director and filmmaker. Working with local actors from Meerut and Delhi was fantastic and added the earthy tone we wanted for the show. Micro-dramas have arrived, and we want to tell stories that resonate with audiences across the country. Pocket Films is giving us that opportunity and creative freedom.”