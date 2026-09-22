Khavda Transmission Corridor: Powering India’s Green Transition

At the local level, Khavda IV-C is expected to strengthen the reliability of power supply to industrially developed Bhiwandi, as well as the Shahapur, Wada and Vikramgad regions. The project will also feed into the existing Nashik–Babhaleshwar transmission line, a key source supplying power to Nashik. The Babhaleshwar–Padghe line at Boisar-II will provide an additional source of power to the region, while helping ease the load on the existing transmission network and strengthening overall grid reliability.