India Pivots To US For LPG, LNG As West Asia Crisis Disrupts Gulf Supplies

"I would, however, be cautious about viewing this purely as India deliberately replacing Middle Eastern supplies with US volumes. A large part of the change has been driven by constrained Middle Eastern availability and the need for Indian buyers to diversify and secure replacement cargoes." "For LNG, the supplier mix has been somewhat more fluid, with India sourcing incremental cargoes not only from the US but also from other Atlantic Basin and non-traditional suppliers. So, while the US has become increasingly important, the broader story is one of supply diversification following reduced Middle Eastern availability." A brief easing of tensions between Iran and the United States has so far not produced a meaningful or sustained decline in US supplies to India, Ritolia said, noting that energy trade flows do not adjust immediately to geopolitical developments because of contractual commitments, cargoes already in transit and procurement lead times.