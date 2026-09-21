NSE IPO Anchor Allocation Totals Rs 6,746.18 Crore Ahead Of Public Issue

The concentration becomes even more interesting when the leading bankers are examined in terms of the anchor investments they garnered. Five domestic merchant bankers, Kotak Mahindra Capital, SBICAPS, JM Financial, Axis Capital and Pantomath Capital, together brought in ₹3,261 crore, equivalent to about 48.3% of the entire ₹6,746 crore anchor book. Their combined mobilization was almost in the same range of ₹3,282 crore brought in by Morgan Stanley, Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan together. The composition of the domestic cohort is also telling, with established franchises such as Kotak Mahindra Capital, SBICAPS, JM Financial and Axis Capital appearing alongside a newer-generation banker, Pantomath Capital.