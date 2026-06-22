Digi Uprise Launches AI-Integrated Diploma In Digital Marketing & Strategy

Emphasizing the importance of adapting to these major technological shifts,Mr. Abhinav Sehgal, the founder of Digi Uprise stated, “Artificial Intelligence is transforming the way businesses market, communicate, and grow. The future marketer will not compete with AI; they will succeed by mastering it. This diploma is designed to create professionals who can combine 360 Degree Digital Marketing expertise with AI-powered strategies to lead in an AI-first business environment.” This unique perspective serves as the guiding philosophy for the entire program, ensuring that every learning module reflects the current realities of the global market. By integrating this mindset into the daily learning experience, the institution guarantees that students do not just observe technological change but become capable leaders who leverage artificial intelligence to generate measurable business results.