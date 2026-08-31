DHS Multispecialty Hospital Inaugurates New Twin Tower, Launches J&J VELYS Robotic Knee Replacement System In Ahmedabad

Dr. Hardik M. Shah, Medical Director and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon at DHS Multispecialty Hospital, said, “Our core mission has always been to bring world-class medical innovation to patients. The integration of the VELYS robotic system represents a giant leap forward in orthopaedic care. It enables unmatched surgical accuracy and optimal ligament balancing tailored to each patient’s anatomy, without exposing them to unnecessary pre-operative CT scan radiation. This means less joint friction, reduced post-operative pain and a faster return to daily mobility.”