Mumbai Raid Exposes Fake Labels On Maggi, Lay’s, Kurkure Meant For Export

Authorities seized expired or near-expiry products, chemicals, printing equipment and replacement labels during a six-day investigation at a Navi Mumbai warehouse.
Products bearing labels of Maggi, Lay’s and Kurkure were among those found, with investigators alleging that expiry dates and nutritional information were altered.
The warehouse operator reportedly worked for 19 exporters, while authorities are investigating the destination markets and the wider scope of the alleged operation.
Indian authorities have uncovered an alleged illegal operation in Mumbai that removed and replaced expiry dates and nutritional information on food products made by major global companies, including PepsiCo, Nestle, Coca-Cola and Unilever, Reuters reported.
The operation was discovered at a warehouse in Navi Mumbai, where food safety officials conducted a six-day investigation and seized products and equipment worth nearly $80,000, according to Reuters.
The raid uncovered chemicals allegedly used to erase manufacturers’ original expiry dates, along with printing and labelling equipment and replacement labels.
Products found at the facility included Lay’s potato chips, Maggi noodles and PepsiCo’s Kurkure, among other packaged foods.
Expired Products Prepared For Export
The warehouse was operated by privately owned Sadhana Enterprises. Its owner told authorities that the company had carried out the work for 19 relatively unknown exporters, according to a Maharashtra government statement and police case document cited by Reuters.
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Officials said much of the stock was either expired or close to expiry.
The products were reportedly being relabelled for export, although authorities had not established which countries they were intended for. Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration chief Tukaram Mundhe told that all the seized stock was meant for overseas markets.
“The scale” of the operation was shocking and appeared to be systematic.
Fake Expiry Dates And Nutrition Labels
Investigators reportedly found chemicals, machinery and stacks of replacement labels that could be used to modify information printed on original packaging.
Some products were allegedly given new manufacturing or expiry information. Mundhe said officials found packs carrying a future manufacturing date of October 2, 2026 inside the warehouse.
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Reuters also examined several relabelled products. Among them were cartons of Maggi noodles carrying a replacement nutrition label pasted over the original packaging.
The altered packaging described the product as “Product of India” and appeared to make it suitable for export.
A PepsiCo Kurkure packet had a bilingual English-French nutrition label, while another replacement label reportedly altered the stated quantities of cereal ingredients, calories and serving sizes.
Reuters said it was unclear which foreign markets the products were destined for.
Food Safety Drive In Maharashtra
The raid comes as Maharashtra has stepped up food safety enforcement under Mundhe, whose surprise inspections of restaurants and other establishments have attracted considerable attention.
India has historically faced challenges with enforcement of food safety regulations, with inspections often intensifying around festive periods when demand for food products rises.
PepsiCo, Nestle, Coca-Cola and Hindustan Unilever, the Indian arm of Unilever, did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
The investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining the warehouse operation, the exporters involved and the extent of the alleged relabelling activity.