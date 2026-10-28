COLORFUL India Successfully Concludes Pan-India Channel Partners Meet In Goa

Commenting on the meet, Sujay Pais, Country Head (India), COLORFUL, said: “Our channel partners are central to how COLORFUL reaches customers across India, and it was a pleasure to bring them together in one place. Seeing partners from 14 cities come together in Goa reflects the reach of our network and the shared ambition to grow together. We are grateful for their commitment, and we will keep investing in these relationships as we strengthen our presence in India.”