KKR Agrees To Buy A1 Garage In Around $2 Bn Deal Amid Home Services M&A

KKR has agreed to acquire A1 Garage Door Service for around $2 billion.
The Phoenix-based company operates across around 20 US states and received growth capital from Cortec Group in 2022.
The transaction expands KKR’s existing investments in the residential services sector.
Investment firm KKR & Co has agreed to acquire US residential garage door repair and replacement company A1 Garage Door Service for around $2 billion, according to a Reuters report.
The deal comes amid increased private equity activity in the home services sector, with investment firms targeting businesses that can generate steady cash flows in fragmented markets. Earlier this year, Oak Hill Capital agreed to acquire Guild Garage Group in a deal valued at more than $800 million, according to the report.
A1 Garage Door’s Growth
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, A1 Garage Door Service was founded in 2007 by CEO Tommy Mello. The company has grown into one of the largest residential garage door service providers in the US and operates in around 20 states.
A1 Garage received growth capital from private equity firm Cortec Group in 2022. The investment helped bring the company into the private equity-backed residential services space, which has attracted increasing interest from financial investors.
The proposed acquisition gives KKR another investment in a sector where it already has experience. KKR has investments in Neighborly and Groundworks, two companies providing different types of residential services.
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KKR Expands Residential Services Bet
KKR acquired Neighborly in 2021. The company operates and franchises home service brands covering areas including plumbing, pest control, restoration, electrical work, cleaning, heating and air conditioning, and home inspections.
In 2023, KKR made a significant investment in Groundworks, a provider of residential foundation and water management services. Cortec Group is also an investor in Groundworks.
The A1 Garage transaction would therefore add another residential services business to KKR’s portfolio. The deal also highlights the continued interest of private equity firms in home-related services, where fragmented markets can provide opportunities to build larger platforms.
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For KKR, the acquisition would further deepen its presence in residential services, while A1 Garage’s established operations across multiple US states would give the investment firm exposure to the garage door repair and replacement market.