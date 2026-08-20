Waste Cannot Remain a Municipal Problem; It Has to Become a Business: Blue Planet CEO

A

There are multiple reasons behind it. First and foremost is the highly isolated and fragmented nature of the industry. Everyone is trying to solve the problem in a fragmented manner, and that is why it has never reached the right resolution.

Whether it is waste collection, transportation, processing, upcycling or recycling, we wanted to change that by building an integrated process for waste management.

We wanted to contain the end-to-end value chain in some form and build a solution where ownership lies with one or two players rather than half a dozen different players. If half a dozen players own different parts of the solution, the problem never gets solved.

That was one important thesis behind Blue Planet.

The second aspect was technology-driven execution. Historically, the waste management sector has largely been based on a "lift-and-shift" model, with limited focus on processing or upcycling. That is something we wanted to change through our offerings.

The third aspect was building a solution driven by ESG-mandated execution. We don't want to solve one problem and create three others. We wanted to ensure that our operations are aligned with ESG principles and create a net positive impact for people, the planet and the prosperity of our stakeholders.