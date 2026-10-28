Beyond The Screen: STANFEST 2026 Brings Gaming, Technology And Entertainment Together

Parth Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO, STAN, said, “When we started STAN in 2022, our vision was to bring people together through gaming and shared interests. Today, these communities are evolving, with people seeking experiences beyond the digital world. From 15,000 attendees at our first STANFEST to an expected 30,000+ this year, we are seeing this shift firsthand. With initiatives like the Final Boss Arena, we aim to support emerging developers and connect them with the wider technology ecosystem, while bringing brands and communities together. Our vision is to build a social ecosystem where gaming, technology, entertainment and real-world experiences converge.”