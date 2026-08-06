Bajaj General Insurance And Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Announce A commercial insurance partnership In India

Dr Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj General Insurance, said: “India’s growth story today is closely linked to the global economy. We are seeing Indian businesses expand across borders and global companies invest with confidence in India. Both need insurance partners who understand local realities while bringing world-class risk expertise and international capabilities to the table. Our partnership with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions is an important step in that direction. By combining Bajaj General Insurance’s strong presence in India with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ global network and commercial insurance expertise, we aim to support Indian companies wherever they do business and help multinational organisations navigate risks effectively in India. As risks continue to evolve, our responsibility is to ensure businesses have the protection, resilience, and confidence they need to grow and succeed.”