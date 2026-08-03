ACE Software Posts Earnings Turnaround; Standalone Profit Before Tax Up 43% YoY

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 3: Ace Software Exports Limited (BSE: 531525) continued its profitable growth trajectory during Q1 FY2026-27, reporting sustained revenue expansion, a return to consolidated profitability and a 42.7% year-on-year increase in Standalone Profit Before Tax. The results reflect disciplined execution while the Company continues to invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital platforms, proprietary technology assets and scalable growth opportunities.

Q1 FY27 Financial Highlights

Standalone Revenue from Operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, increased 8.6% year-on-year to ₹3.54 crore.

Consolidated Revenue grew 7.9% year-on-year to ₹14.29 crore.

Standalone Profit Before Tax increased 42.7% YoY, reflecting improved operating efficiency and financial discipline.

Consolidated Profit After Tax delivered a strong earnings turnaround, demonstrating business resilience while continuing strategic investments in future growth initiatives.

Strategic Transformation & Focus

ACE Software is strategically transforming its business into an AI-led, IP-driven digital technology enterprise with an increasing focus on innovation, proprietary intellectual property and recurring revenue models.

The Company continues to invest in Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise Software, SaaS platforms, Digital Commerce and next-generation technology solutions, while strengthening its global delivery capabilities through strategic partnerships and selective acquisitions.

By building scalable platforms, proprietary technology assets and technology-led businesses, ACE Software aims to enhance operating leverage, accelerate long-term value creation and establish itself as a trusted global technology partner in the rapidly evolving AI-powered digital economy.

This strategic direction reflects the Company’s commitment to creating sustainable shareholder value through innovation, operational excellence and disciplined execution.

With over three decades of technology expertise, ACE Software remains focused on building a future-ready enterprise capable of delivering differentiated digital solutions to customers across global markets.

About Ace Software Exports Limited

Ace Software Exports Limited (BSE: 531525) is a technology company specializing in software engineering, digital transformation and enterprise technology services. Through its AQeDigital ecosystem, the Company delivers digital products, cloud, data, AI and enterprise technology solutions to customers across diverse industries and global markets, while expanding its portfolio of IP-led and recurring revenue offerings.

Guided by innovation, disciplined execution and strategic investments, the Company is focused on delivering scalable technology solutions, strengthening long-term customer relationships and building sustainable long-term value for its customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. For more information about the Company, its business, technology capabilities, strategic initiatives and long-term growth plans, please visit www.aqedigital.com

Note: This communication provides a summary of the Company’s quarterly performance. For complete financial results, notes to accounts and other regulatory disclosures, please refer to the filings submitted to BSE and available on the Company’s website