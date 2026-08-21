A Historic First For The Mutual Fund Industry: MIDASX & MF Utilities India Partner To Bring AI-Powered Wealth Tech To MFDs Across Bharat

Aakash Bansal, CEO, MIDASX, said, “The next phase of India’s wealth creation will be driven by empowering the people who already have the trust of investors. MFDs have the relationships and reach. Our job at MIDASX is to give them the future ready, new age and affordable technology to take those relationships across products, markets and geographies. Our association with MF Utilities India is an important step towards making multi asset wealth technology affordable and accessible to the last mile MFDs across India.”