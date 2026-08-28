₹381.94 Crore Loan Waiver For 51,330 Farmers In Nanded District

As many as 51,330 farmers in Nanded district will receive a loan waiver of ₹381.94 crore under the second phase of the Maharashtra government's farm loan waiver scheme, officials said on Thursday.
The government has released ₹381,94,67,038 for the beneficiaries, and the amount has been transferred to the concerned banks in the district under the scheme, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana, they said.
The banks have begun the process of crediting the loan waiver amount to the respective farmers' loan accounts, the district administration said.
Of the total amount, ₹11.36 crore has been sanctioned for 1,535 borrower farmers linked to the District Central Cooperative Bank, according to the district deputy registrar of cooperative societies, said the officials.
In the first phase of the scheme, ₹106.24 crore had already been transferred for 12,929 eligible farmers in Nanded district, with the amount subsequently credited to their loan accounts. Farmers whose loans have been waived become eligible to avail themselves of fresh loans.
Meanwhile, 73,666 farmers in the district had completed Aadhaar authentication as of August 27.
However, 23,106 farmers are yet to complete the process. Officials said 12,257 of them have been unable to complete Aadhaar authentication as they do not yet have an AgriStack ID.