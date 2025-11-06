Vedanta Secures 500 MW PPA from Tamil Nadu Utility Amid Thermal Capacity Expansion

Thermal Expansion Plans Ahead

Citing the Central Electricity Authority, ET reported that India’s power demand is projected to grow 7–8% annually through 2030, driven by industrial expansion, urbanisation, increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy. The report further added that the government is focusing on ramping up both conventional and renewable energy sources. In addition to generation capacity, the CEA Chairperson said that India has a robust pipeline of transmission infrastructure, with plans to add 100 GW of transmission capacity over the coming years. This expansion is expected to cost between ₹5-6 lakh crore, underscoring the government’s commitment to bolstering the national grid’s resilience and efficiency.