ONGC Says It Is Preparing for a $60/Barrel Crude Oil Future

He added that ONGC, in collaboration with BP, is implementing a Technology Solutions Plan (TSP) for the Mumbai High (MH) field. The initiative aims to raise oil output by 44%—from 45.47 to 65.41 million metric tonnes—and gas production by 89%—from 70.40 to 112.63 billion cubic metres. The project could unlock up to $15 billion in additional revenue over the next decade, Kumar said. Similar technology interventions are being explored for other key fields to further boost production.