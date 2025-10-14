While HPCL currently buys about 36 million tonnes of crude oil for refining into fuels like petrol and diesel at its three refineries, MRPL imports 15 million tonnes of crude oil annually. HPCL will buy more crude oil after its 9 million tonnes a year refinery at Barmer in Rajasthan is commissioned sometime next year. These volumes as well as the fuel that MRPL exports will be handled by the new trading company.