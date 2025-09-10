Crude Oil Prices Rise ₹49 to ₹5,593 Per Barrel on Middle East Tension Fears

Mohammad Imran, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan said "Market participants will be looking for US Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly crude oil stock report, which is going to release later in the day and the crucial US Consumer Price Index data on Thursday." The EIA Crude Oil inventories measures the weekly change in the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US firms. The level of inventories influences the price of petroleum products, which can have an impact on inflation.