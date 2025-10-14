As per the 'Master Plan For Evacuation OF Power From Hydroelectric Plants In Brahmaputra Basin' prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), setting up of 10,000 ckm of transmission line, 30 GVA (gigavolt-ampere) of transformation capacity, and 12 GW (gigawatt) of HVDC (High-Voltage Direct Current) is required to evacuate the power from 12 sub-basins by 2035.