Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Joins Pre-COP30 Discussion in Brazil

Environment minister Bhupender Yadav attends Pre-COP30 in Brazil to represent India’s climate stance.
Ministers unite to discuss key climate issues ahead of COP30 summit in Brazil.
Greenpeace urges forest protection at Pre-COP30, with strong public support for action.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, arrived in Brasilia to participate in the preparatory meeting for the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30).
He posted on X, “Landed in Brasilia, Brazil today where I’ll be representing India at the Pre COP30 organised by the COP30 Presidency. Over the next two days, this platform will provide an opportunity for countries to build consensus on the issues critical for the success of COP30. Looking forward to meaningful discussions and productive conversations ahead.”
According to the official website, Brasilia will host the Ministerial Preparatory Meeting for the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) from October 13 and 14, also known as the Pre-COP30.
Ministers, negotiators and civil society representatives are expected to unite and chart the course toward COP30 at the Pre-COP30 event.
While this is not part of the official UNFCCC calendar, Pre-COP30 represents a critical strategic opportunity for nations to align political and technical positions on the most pressing global climate challenges, according to the official website of COP30. These include climate finance, energy transition, adaptation strategies and biodiversity preservation. Over two days, the COP30 Presidency will steer high-level plenary sessions, focused thematic meetings and essential informal consultations.
The elected Presidency will also present progress on its key initiatives, notably the Action Agenda, the Baku to Belém Roadmap (jointly stewarded with the COP29 Presidency), and the structure of the COP30 Leadership Circles. These circles include the Finance Ministers’ Circle, the People’s Circle, the COP Presidents’ Circle, and the Global Ethical Stocktake Circle.
Greenpeace Calls for Action
Meanwhile Greenpeace Brazil, an environmental advocacy group, projected messages to country delegates at the Pre-COP meeting in Brasilia, urging for urgent action to end forest destruction as a new Greenpeace International’s poll showed nine out of ten people surveyed want forests to be protected in the fight against climate change.
The messages Greenpeace Brazil projected on the Congress building and on buildings across Brasília, where delegates are meeting, read “COP 30: Act for forests, act for climate” in English; “COP30: Protejam as florestas” in Portuguese, stated the official website of Greenpeace.
According to a new poll commissioned by Greenpeace International and conducted by Opium, about 86% of people surveyed in 17 countries across five continents believe that protecting forests is critical in the fight against climate change. Results also showed that 82% of people want their governments to take more action on forests, showing overwhelming public support to halt deforestation.