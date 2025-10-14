Rising Threats to Arctic Seals, Birds Noted in Updated Endangered Species List

According to the IUCN, the IUCN red list now includes 172,620 species of which 48,646 are threatened with extinction. The report also stated that global warming is occurring four times faster in the Arctic than in other regions which is drastically reducing the extent and duration of sea ice cover. This threatens all ice-dependent seals, walrus and other marine mammals in the Arctic, as well as Antarctic ice-seals and sub-polar seal species that depend on ice such as the Caspian seal. Maritime traffic, mining and oil extraction, industrial fishing and hunting are among other risks to the species.