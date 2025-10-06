BP India Exploring CCUS Pilots with Hard-to-Abate Industries: Kartikeya Dube

A: India is very important for BP from an energy investment perspective. We aim to harness all forms of energy in India. For instance, we’re helping ONGC in Bombay—there’s a 60% increase in oil and gas production there. You can refer to the ONGC press release for a detailed break-up between oil and gas. We’re also investing in the KG Basin and exploring opportunities in the Bahamas, which are key for us from a gas perspective. As you are aware, gas plays a crucial role in the energy transition. Going forward, we plan to bring our solar development and bioenergy capabilities to India.