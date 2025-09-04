Crude Oil Futures Dip on Weak Global Cues, OPEC+ Signals Output Concerns

Crude oil futures on MCX fell ₹46 or 0.82% to ₹5,588 per barrel in 11,320 lots on Thursday
WTI crude declined 1.03% to USD 63.31 per barrel, while Brent crude fell nearly 1% to USD 66.94 per barrel in overseas markets
Prices dropped after reports suggested OPEC+ may announce another production hike at upcoming meetings
"Crude oil slumped on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains, after reports suggested OPEC+ may announce another production hike at its upcoming meetings," said Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President of Commodities, Mehta Equities.
Kalantri further stated that crude oil prices were weighed down by a surprise rise in US stockpiles, with American Petroleum Institute reporting an inventory build of 0.6 million barrels for the week ending August 29, against market forecasts for a 3.4 million-barrel decline.
According to brokerage firm Axis Securities, weak US macroeconomic data weighed on demand prospects of the crude oil. However, losses were partly cushioned by a softer US dollar.