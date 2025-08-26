India’s Rising Power Demand to Push Capacity Beyond 1,000 GW by 2034-35: CEA Chairman

India’s power capacity may exceed 1,000 GW by 2034–35, double the current 490 GW, according to CEA Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad.
Transmission expansion is the biggest challenge, requiring HVDC systems and upgrades from 765 kV to 1,150 kV, with projects due by 2025–27.
The CEA has launched a Resource Adequacy Plan to better align generation with demand.
US envoy Xiabing Feng said India–US cooperation could boost energy security, with focus on oil, gas, and nuclear power.
India’s installed power capacity currently stands at around 490 GW, and with demand rising much faster, the figure is likely to cross 1,000 GW by 2034–35, said Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on Tuesday.
Speaking at the 3rd Energy Summit of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), underlined the need for rapid expansion of India’s transmission infrastructure to meet growing demand.
“To achieve this, the transmission plan has to expand aggressively, with dedicated focus on renewable evacuation while also strengthening the system as a whole,” he said.
Prasad highlighted that the CEA has initiated a Resource Adequacy Plan to improve visibility of demand–supply requirements. This will ensure generation capacity is matched with actual demand.
Calling transmission the biggest current challenge, Prasad stressed the need for advanced solutions such as High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) systems and the upgrade of voltage levels from 765 kV to 1,150 kV. The first such projects, he said, are expected to come online between 2025 and 2027.
Addressing the same summit, Xiabing Feng, Minister Counselor for Economic, Environment, Science and Technology Affairs at the US Embassy in New Delhi, said that closer India–US collaboration could drive transformative change in the global energy space.
“As we look to the future, the United States remains committed to working with India through the export of high-quality, world-class products and services, to help India achieve its goals of energy security and economic growth,” Feng said.
She added that, in line with India’s energy security priorities, the US could be a key partner in areas such as oil & gas and nuclear power.