India to Help Fiji Enhance Climate Response, Strengthen Renewable Infra & Defence Ties

After having discussions with Fiji counterpart Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India-Fiji Joint Press Meet on 25 August said that India will assist Fiji to deal with disaster response considering climate change as a threat to them, noting that both nations maybe oceans apart; however they share same aspirations, while deciding to strengthen defence ties.
“Climate change is a threat for Fiji; we will help it deal with disaster response. India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in the same boat,” PM Modi said. He emphasised that India and Fiji are committed to free, inclusive, open, secure and prosperous India-Pacific, according to DD News.
He further announced that India and Fiji have decided to strengthen mutual cooperation in the defence and security sector.
Bilateral Ties Grow Stronger
After the discussions between Modi and Rabuka, the two countries signed seven agreements to expand cooperation across various sectors.
Calling Fiji a partner in the development journey of the Global South, PM Modi asserted, “We are partners in building a world order where the independence, ideas and identity of the Global South are respected.”
Rabuka landed in Delhi on 24 August on a three-day trip, which marks his first visit to India as the prime minister of the South Pacific nation.
According to ANI, the Fijian leader is set to give a lecture at Sapru House on August 26, an event organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs. His visit will come to an end with his departure from Delhi on August 27.
According to reports, India and Fiji’s recent accord also includes renewable energy collaboration wherein India is investing in Fiji’s solar infrastructure through the International Solar Alliance. India will help in scale solar deployment across priority sectors in Fiji.
Prime Minister Modi appreciated Fiji’s membership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA). The Leaders welcomed the growing collaboration within ISA, including the upcoming establishment of a STAR-Centre at Fiji National University through a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with ISA, and signing of the Country Partnership Framework to scale solar deployment across priority sectors in Fiji.
Prime Minister Modi also reiterated India’s commitment to support Fiji’s national resilience goals within the CDRI Framework through technical assistance, capacity building and advocacy on global platforms.
These initiatives align with India’s broader Indo‑Pacific clean‑energy diplomacy and climate action in 2025.