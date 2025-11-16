IFC, Siemens and Fullerton May Invest in Gurugram's Hygenco in $125 Mn Deal

IFC, which holds an $8-billion India portfolio, aims to double its annual commitments to $10 billion by 2030 from $5.4 billion in FY25. Siemens is also pursuing both organic growth and selective acquisitions to tap opportunities in electrification, automation and digitalisation. The company previously acquired New Delhi-based C&S Electric for €267 million as part of this strategy. Fullerton Fund Management, active in India since 2007, has also expanded its presence, most recently investing in transport platform Routematic through its Fullerton Carbon Action Fund.