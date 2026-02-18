Indo-UK Offshore Wind Task Force Launched, India Crosses 272 GW Non-Fossil Fuel Power Capacity

"Today, India's installed non-fossil capacity stands at over 272 GW, with solar at more than 141 GW and wind at 55 GW... to give you an idea of our scale, almost 3 million households have benefitted from rooftop solar under PMSGMBY in less than 2 years. We have solarised 2.1 million pumps under another single scheme, called PM-KUSUM," he added.