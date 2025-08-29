As Green Taxonomy Fades, Climate Finance Rises

Climate finance taxonomy, an enabler to channel capital for climate action, has finally taken shape in India, albeit in a draft form open for stakeholder input. The long-awaited draft aims to accelerate climate finance flows and prevent ‘greenwashing’ while supporting India’s development goals. In another context and halfway around the world, the UK government's recent decision to abandon its green taxonomy project after extensive consultations could offer some insight into India’s endeavours to finalise its own.



In July 2025, HM Treasury concluded that a UK taxonomy "would not be the most effective tool to deliver the green transition" after receiving 150 consultation responses from stakeholders in the financial and real economy sectors. The decision was particularly striking given the UK's position as a global sustainable finance leader. The most significant finding from the UK consultation was the disconnect between real economy expectations and financial sector realities regarding the taxonomies' influence on capital allocation. While firms in sectors like energy and nuclear expected taxonomy classifications to impact their ability to raise capital, financial-services respondents who make investment decisions viewed taxonomies merely as classification tools serving as additional data points rather than material drivers of investment decisions.