India’s Steel Demand to Spike Coking Coal Imports 42% by 2030, Amid Climate Concerns

Commenting on the value of India’s reliance on the imported coking coal, Vinayak Vipul, Partner, Business Consulting, EY Parthenon, stated in a news release, “India’s steel ambitions cannot be realised without addressing its heavy reliance on imported coking coal. While domestic production is projected to double by 2030, imports will still play a defining role in meeting demand. This dependence makes the sector vulnerable to price volatility and supply chain shocks. The way ahead is clear—India must accelerate beneficiation to unlock the true value of its reserves, diversify sourcing to reduce risk, and invest in technologies that pave the way toward low-carbon steel. Building a transparent pricing index and a national reserve will be equally critical to balance growth with resilience and sustainability.”