India Has Coal Stocks for 88 Days Amid Summer Power Demand: What We Know

India holds about 210mn tonnes coal stocks, sufficient for nearly 88 days.
Coal production and supply exceeded consumption, pushing stockpiles to record highs nationwide.
Government says rail support and higher output ensure supply amid global energy risks.
The Indian government on March 11 said that it is fully prepared to meet any unprecedented surge in coal demand amid escalating tensions in West Asia threatening global energy supplies, with overall coal stocks at about 210 million tonnes. This quantity is adequate for around 88 days.
This year, coal production and supply have outpaced consumption, leading to record-high stocks at thermal power plants and coal mines. Supplies to the non-regulated sector are up nearly 14% over the previous year.
Pithead coal stocks at mines of Coal India Ltd (CIL) stood at 106.78 million tonne (MT) on April 1, 2025, rising to 121.39 MT as of March 9 this year.
Further, there is around 6.07 MT of coal at the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), another 15.12 MT at captive, commercial mines, and about 14 MT in transit, totalling 156.58 MT, the highest ever.
This stock is in addition to the coal which is already available at power plants, which is around 54.05 MT as on March 9, 2026, adequate for nearly 24 days at the present rate of consumption.
"The overall coal stock available in the country is about 210 MT, which would be adequate for about 88 days," the coal ministry said in a statement.
The coal production in the country continues at the same pace, building stocks at the mine end, for maintaining adequate supply to the consumers as per their requirements, with the support of railways.
The coal ministry remains focused on creating a stable and performance-driven environment through continued policy facilitation, close performance monitoring, and coordinated engagement with stakeholders, with an aim to ensure reliable coal availability, support uninterrupted operations across key sectors and meet the country's growing energy needs.
Energy Security Amid Supply Disruptions
India maintains significant coal reserves to ensure energy security during supply disruptions or demand surges. According to the Ministry of Coal, the country has strengthened domestic production and stockpiling to support power generation and industrial consumption.
According to a 2024 news release by Ministry of Coal, thermal power, predominantly fuelled by coal, has consistently accounted for more than 70% of our total power generation over the past decade.
Despite strides in promoting renewable energy sources, the sheer growth in electricity demand necessitates a continued reliance on thermal power, with projections indicating its share to be 55% by 2030 and 27% by 2047. It is anticipated through comprehensive studies that coal demand in 2030 will likely reach 1462 MT and 1755 MT by 2047, making it a stable supply critical for economic stability. The government has also prioritised higher mine output, improved rail logistics and buffer stock creation to manage seasonal demand spikes and potential global energy shocks.
(With inputs from PTI.)