India Has Coal Stocks for 88 Days Amid Summer Power Demand: What We Know

Despite strides in promoting renewable energy sources, the sheer growth in electricity demand necessitates a continued reliance on thermal power, with projections indicating its share to be 55% by 2030 and 27% by 2047. It is anticipated through comprehensive studies that coal demand in 2030 will likely reach 1462 MT and 1755 MT by 2047, making it a stable supply critical for economic stability. The government has also prioritised higher mine output, improved rail logistics and buffer stock creation to manage seasonal demand spikes and potential global energy shocks.