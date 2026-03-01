Teri's Ajay Shankar & Mahendra Singhi: India's 2030 Green Transition Goal is Difficult but Doable

For the hard-to-abate sectors there are two distinct investment streams. One is for the production of green hydrogen. The other is for the use of this green hydrogen for downstream production where the output would be more expensive. Government can derisk both investment streams through long-term offtake arrangements that provide visibility on price and demand. This would be the way for cost-competitive technology deployment and cost discovery. This implies that government needs to absorb the higher cost through a combination of tax rebates and subsidy.