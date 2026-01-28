Ajit Pawar Dies Where His Power Took Root — Baramati Model Explained

In the early 19th and 20th centuries, when British authorities developed irrigation infrastructure such as the Nira Left Bank Canal and the Loyed Bhatghar Dam, in response to devastating famines, the infrastructure benefitted only 22 of Baramati’s villages, while the remaining 43 grappled with water scarcity and poverty. It was in the 1967 when Sharad Pawar initiated grass root efforts to provide respite to the local farmers and installed the first percolation tank in Tandulwadi under a 'Food for Work' scheme with the support from Hessel Skues and Edna Wazar of the Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA). This innovative model soon expanded and led to the construction of over 80 percolation tanks before the Agricultural Development Trust (ADT) was formally established in 1971.